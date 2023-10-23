In the most anticipated clash of the Serie A weekend, Milan hosted Juventus at the San Siro Stadium.

The Rossoneri came close to scoring through Olivier Giroud, but the turning point of the match ensued late in the first half when Malick Thiaw brought down Moise Kean who skipped past him. The German was the last defender so he received his marching orders.

After the interval, Manuel Locatelli punished his old employers with a long-range effort that deflected off Rade Krunic. This strike proved to be the solitary difference between the two rivals.