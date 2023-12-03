The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the highlights from what was a thrilling encounter in Monza.

Andrea Cambiaso won an early spot-kick but Michele Di Gregorio thwarted Dusan Vlahovic’s attempt before denying the rebound as well. Nevertheless, Adrien Rabiot scored from the ensuing rebound.

Max Allegri raised the walls in the second period, preventing the hosts from taking a single shot on goal during the ninety minutes.

Yet, an attempted cross from Valentin Carboni sneaked into Wojciech Szczesny’s goal in the 92nd minute.

But luckily for the Old Lady, Federico Gatti stepped up and scored an invaluable winner just a couple of minutes later.