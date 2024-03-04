The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the highlights from last night’s 1-2 defeat at the hands of Napoli.

The Bianconeri created several chances, but couldn’t break the deadlock. Dusan Vlahovic even hit the post on one occasion. On the other hand, Khvicha Kvaratskehlia gave the hosts the lead late in the first half.

Federico Chiesa eventually restored parity with a lovely low drive, but it was short-lived, as Joseph Nonge gave away a late spot-kick that resulted in Giacomo Raspadori’s winner after pouncing on the rebound.