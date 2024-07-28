The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded the highlights from the club’s first friendly of the summer against Nuremberg.

The second-division German side hosted Thiago Motta’s men as part of their Germany pre-season tour.

The home side took the lead in the first half through Caspar Gender, pouncing on a mistake at the back from Tommaso Barbieri.

Motta completely changed personnel at half-time, but the substitutes didn’t fare any better.

Dusan Vlahovic squandered a spot-kick, while Miroslav Klose’s men added two more goals in the final minutes to register a famous 3-0 win over the Italian giants.