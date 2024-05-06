The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the highlights from last night’s 1-1 draw against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Romelu Lukaku pounced on the rebound to put the Giallorossi ahead in the 15th minute, but Gleison Bremer drew the Bianconeri back on level terms with a clinical header.

Both sides had their chances afterwards, especially the visitors, but Federico Chiesa’s fabulous shot was denied by the post, while Mile Svilar produced a string of saves to salvage a point for the Giallorossi.