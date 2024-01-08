The official Juventus YouTube channel posted the highlights from the 2-1 away victory over Salernitana at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno.

Giuglio Maggiore cemented himself as the main protagonist for the home side, first by scoring the opener, and then by picking up his second yellow card which paved the way for the Old Lady’s comeback.

Samuel Iling-Junior pounced on a loose ball to strike home the equalizer, while Dusan Vlahovic scored the winner in added time, meeting a wonderful cross from Danilo with a clinical header.