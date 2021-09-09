Boniperti Del Piero
Club News

Video – The highlights from the Allianz Stadium’s opening ceremony

September 9, 2021 - 2:30 pm

Ten years ago, Juventus fans witnessed an unforgettable night, filled with legends and memories, as the club celebrated the opening of their new stadium, which would later be called the Allianz Stadium.

From thrilling choreographies, to a great speech from president Andrea Agnelli, and then of course the unveiling of the 50 legends who got their own stars inside the stadium, the fans were enjoying every moment.

However, club icons Alessandro Del Piero and the late Giampiero Boniperti stole the show in their own section of the cermony.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Locatelli

Former Juventus midfielder launches Locatelli: “I see him ready to take the reins”

September 9, 2021
Dybala

Dybala’s agent remains in Turin as we awaits a call from Juventus

September 9, 2021
Bernardeschi

Italian media praises Bernardeschi’s performance against Lithuania

September 9, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.