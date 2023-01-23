Danilo
Club News

Video – The highlights from the entertaining 3-3 draw between Juve and Atalanta

January 23, 2023 - 10:30 am

Last night, the Allianz Stadium hosted one of the most entertaining contests of the Serie A campaign, with Juventus and Atalanta embroiled in a back-and-forth affair.

Ademola Lookman gave this visitors an early lead due to blunders from Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri turned the result upside-down with goals from Angel Di Maria and Arkadiusz Milik.

But in the second half, La Dea pulled off a comeback of their own, retaking the lead in the process, but Danilo’s strike ended the contest in a 3-3 draw.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

di maria

Di Maria hints at possible Juventus stay beyond the current campaign

January 23, 2023
Francesco Calvo

Juventus promote Francesco Calvo to Chief Football Officer role

January 23, 2023

Allegri proud of his players reaction but remains coy on European qualification

January 23, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter January 23, 2023 at 10:50 am

    These highligts don`t show the fantastic link up play by McKennie and Danilo leading up to Atalanta`s second goal. McKennie sure is a hell of a passer. However what we can all see is Sandro`s great pressing on the first goal together with some fine goal goalkeeping by the Pole. Then, if anybody wonders why mister plays Sandro as a central defender, watch his close marking of Lookman on Atalanta`s third.

    On the positive, Fagioli was great. It will be exciting to watch him on the bench for the next four games as Allegri gives the youth his wisdom of the bench. Milik scored a great volley with his wrong foot. Di Maria was lively, when will he be injured again?

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.