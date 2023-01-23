Video – The highlights from the entertaining 3-3 draw between Juve and Atalanta

Last night, the Allianz Stadium hosted one of the most entertaining contests of the Serie A campaign, with Juventus and Atalanta embroiled in a back-and-forth affair.

Ademola Lookman gave this visitors an early lead due to blunders from Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri turned the result upside-down with goals from Angel Di Maria and Arkadiusz Milik.

But in the second half, La Dea pulled off a comeback of their own, retaking the lead in the process, but Danilo’s strike ended the contest in a 3-3 draw.