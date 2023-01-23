Video – The highlights from the entertaining 3-3 draw between Juve and Atalanta

Last night, the Allianz Stadium hosted one of the most entertaining contests of the Serie A campaign, with Juventus and Atalanta embroiled in a back-and-forth affair.
Ademola Lookman gave this visitors an early lead due to blunders from Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri turned the result upside-down with goals from Angel Di Maria and Arkadiusz Milik.
But in the second half, La Dea pulled off a comeback of their own, retaking the lead in the process, but Danilo’s strike ended the contest in a 3-3 draw.
These highligts don`t show the fantastic link up play by McKennie and Danilo leading up to Atalanta`s second goal. McKennie sure is a hell of a passer. However what we can all see is Sandro`s great pressing on the first goal together with some fine goal goalkeeping by the Pole. Then, if anybody wonders why mister plays Sandro as a central defender, watch his close marking of Lookman on Atalanta`s third.
On the positive, Fagioli was great. It will be exciting to watch him on the bench for the next four games as Allegri gives the youth his wisdom of the bench. Milik scored a great volley with his wrong foot. Di Maria was lively, when will he be injured again?