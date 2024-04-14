The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the highlights from last night’s Derby della Mole clash against Torino.

The Bianconeri were the better team in the first half, but Dusan Vlahovic couldn’t score from close range on two occasions. He hit the post on his first attempt and was denied by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic on the second.

The Granata then become the more dangerous side after the break, while Max Allegri’s men were only able to forge one serious attempt courtesy of Kenan Yildiz.