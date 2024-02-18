The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video containing the highlights from yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Verona.

The hosts stunned the Bianconeri by taking the lead with a sensational volley from Michael Folorunsho. However, Dusan Vlahovic restored parity from the spot.

In the second half, the Gialloblu took the lead again through Tijjani Noslin, but Adrien Rabiot equalized after three minutes.

Federico Chiesa came off the bench and had the chance to win it for Juve, but was denied by an excellent save from Lorenzo Montipo, keeping the club without a victory in their last four outings.