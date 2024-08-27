The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the highlights from last night’s 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona at the Stadio Bentegodi.

Thiago Motta’s men earned their first win on the road to climb to the top of the Serie A table. Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock with a clinical finish, pouncing on a through ball from Kenan Yildiz.

Nicolo Savana then marked his full senior debut with a lobbed header to double the Old Lady’s lead before the break.

After the interval, Samuel Mbangula won a spot kick that allowed Vlahovic to bag a personal brace.