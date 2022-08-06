Club News

Video – The highlights from Villar Perosa, including goals from Locatelli and Bonucci

August 6, 2022 - 5:00 pm

On Thursday, Juve’s senior squad took on the club’s U-23 in the traditional Villar Perosa friendly. Naturally, Max Allegri’s men were the stronger side, and they exercised their dominance from start to finish. 

Manuel Locatelli broke the deadlock in the second minute with a well-placed shot from the edge of the box. Leonardo Bonucci then doubled the lead with a header from Angel Di Maria’s corner kick.

As per custom, the match ended prematurely when the crowds in attendance stormed into the pitch by the 48th minute to grab themselves some souvenirs.

