di maria
Club News

Video – The highlights of Di Maria’s thrilling performance in Juve-Maccabi

October 11, 2022 - 4:00 pm

Today, Juventus will turn for Angel Di Maria to guide them towards another Champions League victory over Maccabi Haifa.

The Argentine was in a splendid form during last week’s meeting against the Israeli club, providing three assists for his teammates.

Furthermore, the winger also showcased his plethora of flicks and tricks almost every time he touched the ball.

Ahead of Tuesday’s away encounter, the official Champions League Twitter account recalled Di Maria’s exploits in a montage featuring his best highlight from last week.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

The most interesting stats and facts leading to Maccabi-Juventus

October 11, 2022
Cassano

Cassano claims Juventus had a stronger lineup than Milan

October 11, 2022
danilo

Two Juventus players risk suspensions for Benfica clash

October 11, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.