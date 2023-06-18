Fagioli
Club News

Video – The highlights of Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli in Serie A 2022/23

June 18, 2023 - 2:00 pm

After winning the award for the best Under-23 player in the Italian top flight, the official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video that featured the best highlights of Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli in the 2022/23 season.

The montage naturally included his stunning curler in Lecce which earned him recognition as well as his goal against Inter in the Derby d’Italia plus a fabulous strike versus Cremonese late in the season.

While the young man enjoyed a successful campaign on a personal level, he’ll be hoping to earn silverware in the coming campaigns.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Giovinco

“I experienced the good times and the bad ones” – Giovinco recalls his Juventus stint

June 18, 2023
Lucas Vázquez

The next Juventus right-back: Real Madrid duo on the shortlist

June 18, 2023
Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus preparing assault on Milinkovic-Savic: Two potential counterparts

June 18, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.