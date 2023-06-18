Video – The highlights of Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli in Serie A 2022/23

After winning the award for the best Under-23 player in the Italian top flight, the official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video that featured the best highlights of Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli in the 2022/23 season.

The montage naturally included his stunning curler in Lecce which earned him recognition as well as his goal against Inter in the Derby d’Italia plus a fabulous strike versus Cremonese late in the season.

While the young man enjoyed a successful campaign on a personal level, he’ll be hoping to earn silverware in the coming campaigns.