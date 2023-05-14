Club News

Video – The highlights of Juve’s 1-1 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of EL semis

May 14, 2023 - 10:00 am

Last Thursday, Juventus hosted Sevilla at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

In a game of two halves, the Andalusians took a deserved first-half lead when Morrocan striker Youssef En-Nesyri finished a swift counter-attack.

The home side survived the onslaught before displaying signs of improvement after the interval, but the fans in attendance had to wait until the 97th minute to celebrate Federico Gatti’s last-gasp equalizer which will send the two sides to second leg on level terms.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Soule

Juventus youngster set to join Argentina squad for U20 World Cup

May 14, 2023
Barbieri

Probable Juventus formation for Cremonese: Barbieri gets the nod

May 14, 2023
Giuntoli

The Top 10 signings from Cristiano Giuntoli, Juve’s potential next sporting director

May 14, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.