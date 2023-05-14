Video – The highlights of Juve’s 1-1 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of EL semis

Last Thursday, Juventus hosted Sevilla at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

In a game of two halves, the Andalusians took a deserved first-half lead when Morrocan striker Youssef En-Nesyri finished a swift counter-attack.

The home side survived the onslaught before displaying signs of improvement after the interval, but the fans in attendance had to wait until the 97th minute to celebrate Federico Gatti’s last-gasp equalizer which will send the two sides to second leg on level terms.