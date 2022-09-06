Perin
Club News

Video – The highlights of Juve’s away draw against Fiorentina 

September 6, 2022 - 5:30 pm

On Saturday, Juventus travelled to Tuscany for one of the club’s toughest fixtures in the campaign. As usual, the Fiorentina supporters gave the Bianconeri a raucous reception.

Max Allegri’s men managed to snatch the lead as Arkadiusz Milik directed the ball towards goal from inside the six-yard box. Weston McKennie then wasted a golden opportunity to double the Old Lady’s lead, but Juve’s chances dried up afterwards.

The Viola equalized the scoring from a swift counter attack, while Mattia Perin denied Luka Jovic from the spot before the halftime whistle.

Juventus produced a hollow performance in the second half, but they still managed to cling to a point.

