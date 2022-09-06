Video – The highlights of Juve’s away draw against Fiorentina 

On Saturday, Juventus travelled to Tuscany for one of the club’s toughest fixtures in the campaign. As usual, the Fiorentina supporters gave the Bianconeri a raucous reception.

Max Allegri’s men managed to snatch the lead as Arkadiusz Milik directed the ball towards goal from inside the six-yard box. Weston McKennie then wasted a golden opportunity to double the Old Lady’s lead, but Juve’s chances dried up afterwards.

The Viola equalized the scoring from a swift counter attack, while Mattia Perin denied Luka Jovic from the spot before the halftime whistle.

Juventus produced a hollow performance in the second half, but they still managed to cling to a point.