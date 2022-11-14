Club News

Video – The highlights of Juve’s comprehensive win over Lazio

November 14, 2022 - 2:00 pm

On Sunday night, Juventus hosted Lazio for the final Serie A fixture in 2022. Max Allegri’s men emerged victorious by three unanswered goals.

Adrien Rabiot dispossessed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic before providing the assist for Moise Kean who chipped it over the advanced Ivan Provedel to break the deadlock.

The Italian completed his brace in the second half as he pounced on the rebound following Filip Kostic’s low drive.

Finally, super-subs Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa combined to create Arek Milik’s goal.

