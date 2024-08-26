The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video containing the highlights of Pierre Kalulu’s first day at the club.

The Frenchman completed a loan transfer from Milan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old arrived in the morning for the routine medical checks and was greeted by dozens of Bianconeri supporters who awaited his arrival at the gate of J|Medical Centre.

The defender then visited Continassa to don his new jersey and check out the gym and the training ground before signing his contract with club director Giuseppe Pompilio.