The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video containing the highlights of Pierre Kalulu’s first day at the club.
The Frenchman completed a loan transfer from Milan with an option to buy at the end of the season.
The 24-year-old arrived in the morning for the routine medical checks and was greeted by dozens of Bianconeri supporters who awaited his arrival at the gate of J|Medical Centre.
The defender then visited Continassa to don his new jersey and check out the gym and the training ground before signing his contract with club director Giuseppe Pompilio.
No Comments