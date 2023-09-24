At the Mapei Stadium, Juventus suffered their maiden loss of the campaign, with Sassuolo emerging victorious 4-2.

Wojciech Szczesny’s howler gifted the hosts the opener as he failed to properly handle the ball, but Matias Vina’s own-goal brought the Bianconeri back on level terms.

Domenico Berardi’s sublime strike restored the Neroverdi’s lead before the halftime break. In the second half, Federico Chiesa equalized the score yet again.

Nevertheless, additional mistakes allowed Sassuolo to bag another two goals, including a comical own-goal from Federico Gatti.