Video – The last QF battle for Juve’s goal of the season: Morata Vs Kulusevski

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie all having their places booked in the semis, we still have one battle left in Juve’s best goal of the season tournament, currently held on the club’s official Twitter account.

The fans are currently voting for their favorite strike, between Dejan Kulusevski’s fabulous curler against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final, and Alvaro Morata’s sublime goal against Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

Whilst this could be the tightest contest of the round, my personal vote goes for the Swede’s ice-cold finish.