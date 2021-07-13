Alvaro Morata
Video – The last QF battle for Juve’s goal of the season: Morata Vs Kulusevski

July 13, 2021 - 8:15 pm

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie all having their places booked in the semis, we still have one battle left in Juve’s best goal of the season tournament, currently held on the club’s official Twitter account.

The fans are currently voting for their favorite strike, between Dejan Kulusevski’s fabulous curler against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final, and Alvaro Morata’s sublime goal against Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

Whilst this could be the tightest contest of the round, my personal vote goes for the Swede’s ice-cold finish.

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn July 13, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    both great goals! kulu wins though!

