While Juventus were apparently on the heels of Nicolò Zaniolo and Destiny Udogie, it appears that Tottenham Hotspur are now way ahead in the races.

Fabio Paratici’s side is close to reaching an agreement with Udinese for the young left-back who will remain with the Zebrette for another season on loan.

On the other hand, Italian journalist Nicky Bandini believes that José Mourinho won’t let go of Zaniolo easily, which might sabotage Spurs’ plans for the young Italian.