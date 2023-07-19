The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video showing some of the most fabulous saves from Wojciech Szczesny in the 2022/23 season.

The Polish goalkeeper was one of the most consistent performers at the club throughout a troubled campaign, collecting a host of clean sheets.

Some of his best saves include denying Inter star Lautaro Martinez with his leg to secure a Derby d’Italia victory.

He also pulled off magical stops against Empoli striker Mattia Destro and Lazio winger Felipe Anderson amongst others.