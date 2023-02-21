zidane
Video – The most epic Zinedine Zidane goals at Juventus

February 21, 2023 - 9:30 am

Between 1996 and 2001, Juventus supporters had the great privilege of watching Zinedine Zidane perform his magic week in, week out.

The club’s official YouTube channel recalled some of the Frenchman’s best strikes in one fabulous montage displaying the unparalleled elegance of the legendary midfielder.

The compilation begins with the world champion’s effortless chip against Milan, but also includes him easily dribbling past defenders (including a trio of Regina players with one flick) en route towards goal.

 

