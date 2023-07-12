Vialli
Club News

Video – The most fabulous goals from Gianluca Vialli at Juventus

July 12, 2023 - 1:00 pm

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the most iconic goals from the legendary Gianluca Vialli.

The former Bianconeri captain, who tragically passed away in January, would have turned 59 last Sunday. So the club paid tribute to the late great with a fabulous montage.

The list includes a famous goal against Nantes in the Champions League semi-final, a breathtaking volley versus Fiorentina and a majestic bicycle kick against his hometown club Cremonese.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Totti del piero

Serie A legends Del Piero and Totti reunite for impromptu legends match

July 12, 2023
Pogba Injury

Pogba in J-Medical for third straight day: Will he make it to US tour?

July 12, 2023

Juventus To Play Big Role At Women’s World Cup Down Under

July 12, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.