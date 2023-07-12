Video – The most fabulous goals from Gianluca Vialli at Juventus

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the most iconic goals from the legendary Gianluca Vialli.

The former Bianconeri captain, who tragically passed away in January, would have turned 59 last Sunday. So the club paid tribute to the late great with a fabulous montage.

The list includes a famous goal against Nantes in the Champions League semi-final, a breathtaking volley versus Fiorentina and a majestic bicycle kick against his hometown club Cremonese.