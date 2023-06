While his stint at the club only lasted for a single season, Angel Di Maria leaves Juventus with a plethora of stunning highlights.

The 35-year-old dealt with recurring injuries at the start of the season while his form dropped in the final stretch, but there was a period in the middle of the campaign when he was simply unplayable.

The official Juventus YouTube channel displayed some of the Argentine’s best goals and skills during his time at the club in a fascinating montage.