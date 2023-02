Between 2013 and 2015, Carlos Tevez acted as Juve’s main talisman, leading the club towards another two Scudetto titles and a Champions League final.

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video that features some of the Argentine’s most memorable goals from his two-year stint in Turin.

The compilation includes a rocket against Milan at San Siro, a scorcher in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund, as well as a stunning strike in the Derby della Mole.