Between 1998 and 2004, Edgar Davids was one of the most popular players at Juventus. The Dutchman was a true enforcer in the middle of the park but also had a knack for scoring stunning goals.

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a montage that features some of the most memorable strikes from the “Pitbull”.

The video includes a host of scorchers and low drives, several coming from freekick set-ups.

They don’t make them like this anymore.