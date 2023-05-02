Video – The most memorable goals from Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus

During his two stints at Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci played an integral part in the club’s success on the pitch. While his primary task is preventing goals and stopping the opposition, the 36-year-old is occasionally the protagonist on the opposite end of the pitch.

The club’s official YouTube channel recalled some of the captain’s most memorable strikes during his time in Turin.

The list includes a fabulous winner against Roma and another brilliant volley versus Napoli, in addition to a surprising solo run against Lazio.