Video – The most memorable Juventus goals in Derby della Mole

Ahead of today’s clash against Torino, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video containing some of the most memorable Bianconeri goals scored in the Derby della Mole.

The montage features Andrea Pirlo’s last-second winner, as well as Juan Cuadrado’s late goal that started the epic comeback in 2015/16.

Other unforgettable moments include Paul Pogba’s stunner, David Trezeguet’s superb volley, Manuel Locatelli’s winner from last season, and Leonardo Bonucci’s header that sealed a come-from-behind win in 2020/21.