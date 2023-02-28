Club News

Video – The most memorable Juventus goals in Derby della Mole

February 28, 2023 - 10:00 am

Ahead of today’s clash against Torino, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video containing some of the most memorable Bianconeri goals scored in the Derby della Mole.

The montage features Andrea Pirlo’s last-second winner, as well as Juan Cuadrado’s late goal that started the epic comeback in 2015/16.

Other unforgettable moments include Paul Pogba’s stunner, David Trezeguet’s superb volley, Manuel Locatelli’s winner from last season, and Leonardo Bonucci’s header that sealed a come-from-behind win in 2020/21.

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter February 28, 2023 at 10:30 am

    It suprises me that they so seldomly include older contents in these compilations. There have been several legendary clashes in the past between these to sides like the 3-3 and 2-2 game from 2001/2002 with a stunning Maresca goal with his mockery bull celebration. This compilation is shit compared to what it could have been if they included stuff from 20-30 years back.

