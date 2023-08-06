After announcing his retirement from the sport earlier this week, tributes for Gianluigi Buffon have been pouring from all sides.

The 45-year-old was, according to many, the greatest goalkeeper of all time. Luckily for us Juventus fans, we had the honor to watch him defend our goal for 19 seasons.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video recalling some of his greatest penalty-kick saves. His victim list includes fellow icons like Roberto Baggio, Francesco Totti and Luis Figo.