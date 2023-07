Between 1982 and 1987, Michel Platini was the toast of the town at Juventus. The Frenchman led a star-studded Bianconeri squad that lifted all major domestic and European titles.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video that features some of the attacking midfielder’s most iconic goals during his time in Turin.

“Le Roi” often managed to trick his markers with an elegant first touch before beating the hapless goalkeeper. He would always favor precision over power.