Video – The opening ceremony of the Juventus Academy World Cup 2023

June 13, 2023 - 12:00 pm

This week, Juventus have launched the club’s annual Academy World Cup which features representatives from the Bianconeri’s academies all over the globe.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a video that shows highlights from the opening ceremony which took place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero was present at the event, but club icon Claudio Marchisio stole the limelight with his appearance.

So which nation will prevail in this year’s edition?

