Video – The Oscar of Juventus freekicks – Pick your favorite

March 30, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Last Sunday, the world watched the infamous Oscar award – which turned out to be a surprisingly rowdy affair.

For their part, Juventus decided to run their own “Oscar”, by uploading a video containing the best freekicks in the club’s history, from Miralem Pjanic to Michel Platini, and a host of club legends in between.

The list includes memorable efforts for the likes of Paulo Dybala, Paul Pogba, Pavel Nedved, Zinedine Zidane and of course freekick icons Alessandro Del Piero and Andrea Pirlo.

So which one is your favorite?

