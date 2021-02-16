champions league
Video – The Round of 16: You’re either In or Out.

February 16, 2021 - 4:00 pm

Juventus are set to travel to Portugal for their first leg encounter in the Champions League round of 16 against Porto.

Therefore, the official Juventus twitter account has released a video on Tuesday with the caption “The Round of 16: You’re either in or out.”

The montage includes some footages from this season’s campaign – including Weston McKennie’s goal in the Camp Nou.

But the best highlights included are some of the goals scored at this stage of the tournament in the past few seasons, including Ronaldo’s hattrick against Atletico Madrid.

