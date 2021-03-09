Video: The save that may now cost Juventus CL life

Alvaro Morata had the perfect opportunity to put Juventus in the driving seat against Porto, but he failed to beat the goalkeeper.

The Old Lady started the match with the ideal energy and passion to taken the early lead, but the Spaniard couldn’t direct his clear header away from the shotstopper.

Sadly we now find ourselves behind a little after thanks to a soft penalty, but fingers crossed we aren’t made to pay for this early mistake which would no doubt have changed the game.

Patrick