Video – The spirits are high at Juve’s training center before Verona encounter

On Friday, Juventus continued their preparations for their weekend clash against Hellas Verona.

The players appeared to be in good spirits during the training session that featured Denis Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic. The two new arrivals will be eager to make their debuts on Sunday.

Paulo Dybala also took part in the session after making his return from international duty. Mattia Perin was another returnee after testing negative for Covid-19.

Some of the youngsters from the U23 squad also trained alongside the first team players, including Marley Aké who will be hoping to earn more minutes after impressing in the Coppa Italia.