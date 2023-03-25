Soule
Video – The tactical importance of Soulé in Derby d’Italia victory

March 25, 2023 - 11:00 pm

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded an analytical video explaining some of the aspects that may have played a decisive part in Juve’s victory over Inter.

As Ana Quiles explains, Matias Soulé plays a key role in the Derby d’Italia in both phases of the game. Defensively, the Argentine presses against Marcelo Brozovic to prevent him from dictating the play, while also finding space between the Nerazzurri’s lines when Max Allegri’s men are in possession.

The numbers also prove that Juventus players were quicker with the ball at their feet, with the 19-year-old recording the highest speed.

