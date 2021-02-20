Video – The three goals scored by Juventus the first time they hosted Crotone

Juventus are set to host Crotone at the Allianz stadium on Monday.
The club’s twitter account took us back to the 2016-17 season, when the Bianconeri hosted the Calabrian side for the first time ever in Serie A.
The match ended in a resounding 3-0 victory for the Italian champions.
Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring thanks to a Juan Cuadrado assist.
Paulo Dybala added the second with a sublime free-kick, and Alex Sandro sealed the win with a header from the corner kick.
The Juventus supporters will be hoping for similar display in the upcoming fixture.
Testa a #JuveCrotone 💪
I gol del primo scontro in @SerieA contro i calabresi all'Allianz Stadium ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/o5J1A08Sad
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) February 19, 2021
