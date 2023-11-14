Last weekend, Juventus opened the scoring against Cagliari when Filip Kostic’s exquisite freekick was met by Gleison Bremer’s towering header.
But as the club’s official X account reminded us, this wasn’t the first time the two combined to score a goal.
Kostic and Bremer had already produced two goals in Serie A last season from the same pattern against Salernitana and Sampdoria.
The Serbian also provided the assist for Bremer’s winner against Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.
Top touch Tuesday ft. @federicochiesa 🔝👌 pic.twitter.com/IRTeymkV55
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) November 14, 2023
