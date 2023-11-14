Last weekend, Juventus opened the scoring against Cagliari when Filip Kostic’s exquisite freekick was met by Gleison Bremer’s towering header.

But as the club’s official X account reminded us, this wasn’t the first time the two combined to score a goal.

Kostic and Bremer had already produced two goals in Serie A last season from the same pattern against Salernitana and Sampdoria.

The Serbian also provided the assist for Bremer’s winner against Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.