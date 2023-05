The official Juventus YouTube channel paid tribute to Fernando Llorente by recalling his ten most memorable goals during his time at the club between 2013 and 2015.

Naturally, the montage included a host of headers, including his maiden goal against Hellas Verona. The Spanish striker also scored in the 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage.

Nonetheless, the bomber’s best strike for the Bianconeri is arguably the splendid backheel in the win over Sassuolo.