Video – The top 10 goals for Juventus Women this season

June 4, 2022 - 3:30 pm

For the fifth season in a row, Juventus Women sealed the Scudetto title. Moreover, the Bianconere completed what was a fabulous campaign by lifting the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup.

Therefore, the club’s official YouTube channel celebrated the marvelous season by displaying the top goals from 2021/22 from Joe Montemurro’s girs.

The list includes a stunning solo effort from Barbara Bonansea, a wonderful freekick courtesy of Valentina Cernioa and an awesome strike via Martina Rosucci.

