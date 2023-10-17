The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing ten of the most brilliant goals scored by the legendary David Trezeguet during his time at the club.

The Frenchman celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, so the club paid tribute by recalling some of his most unforgettable strikes.

The montage features Trezegol’s fabulous acrobatic goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League and a fine volley versus Bayern Munich.

And who can ever forget that magical last-gasp winner in the Derby della Mole?