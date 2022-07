The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the ten most spectacular goals scored by the Juventus U-19 squad (also known as the primavera).

The montage included some fabulous strikes, including two wonderful goals from Matias Soulé and a brilliant scorcher from Gabriele Mulazzi.

The video also featured some great goals scored in the UEFA Youth League, including the two strikes against Benfica in semi finals courtesy of Ange Josue Chibozo and Riccardo Turicchia.