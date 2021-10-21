Video – The Top 10 goals scored by Claudio Marchisio at Juventus

Since rising from the youth ranks to become a part of the first team in 2006, Claudio Marchisio became a huge fan favorite amongst the Juventus supporters.

Before his career got wrecked by injuries, the midfielder always contributed to the team’s success with his combative and at the same time classy displays.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a montage containing ten of his best goals in black and white, including the infamous dribble and chip against Inter and the acrobatic kick against Udinese.