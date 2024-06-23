The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video that featured the Top 10 Juventus goals from the 2023/24 campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic was the club’s ultimate goal-scorer, and it showed in his four entries on the list. The Serbian seized the top spot with his glorious strike against Sassuolo, while his freekick from the same encounter landed in fourth place.

Kenan Yildiz’s stunning goal on his debut against Frosinone took the second place, while Federico Chiesa’s low drive against Napoli completed the podium.