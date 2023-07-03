Di Maria Vlahovic
Video – The Top 10 Juventus goals in the 2022/23 Serie A campaign

July 3, 2023 - 10:00 am

The official Serie A YouTube channel has uploaded a montage featuring the Top 10 Juventus goals of the 2022/23 season.

Despite enduring a complicated campaign, Dusan Vlahovic dominates the list with four entries, including the top spot.

The Serbian’s fabulous freekick against Roma got the nod in the first place, while his almost identical effort against Spezia landed third.

Angel Di Maria completed the podium thanks to his long-range effort in Spezia. Nicolo Fagioli’s curler in Lecce took the fourth spot.

