Video – The Top 10 Juventus goals in US Tours, including Del Piero and Nedved

The Bianconeri are currently taking part in a pre-season tour in the United States, and the official Juventus YouTube channel took the opportunity to remind us of the best 10 goals scored by our stars on American soil.

The montage featured a stunning lob from club icon Alessandro Del Piero, a nice strike from Pavel Nedved, and even an impressive effort from former wonderkid Cristian Pasquato.

But perhaps the most beautiful strike was scored by Luca Clemenza who unleashed an unstoppable effort following some cheeky dribbling.