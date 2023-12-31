The official Juventus YouTube channel has released a video containing the Top 10 goals for the club from 2023.

Dusan Vlahovic was the ultimate star of the show with four entrees, including a volley against Lazio and a cheeky chip in the Europa League against Sevilla.

Federico Chiesa also had his fair share with three goals, all coming at the start of the current campaign.

Angel Di Maria has two strikes on the list, but surprisingly, the video producers missed his stunning goal against Nantes.