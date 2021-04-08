Club News

Video – The Top 10 Juventus goals scored against Napoli

April 8, 2021 - 5:00 pm

On Wednesday evening, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala scored en route towards another Juventus victory at the expense of Napoli.

But which are the most memorable goals scored by Bianconeri players against their southern rivals?

The club’s official YouTube channel released a video containing the top 10 strikes against the Partenopei, including Andrea Pirlo’s sublime freekick and Simone Zaza’s unforgettable late strike.

On a personal level, Paul Pogba’s volley is the one I enjoyed the most.

Tell us which goal is your favorite!

