Video – The Top 10 Juventus goals scored at Sassuolo

On Wednesday, Adrien Rabiot, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala added three sublime goals to the list of strikes scored by Juventus away to Sassuolo.

The club’s official YouTube channel released a video containing the Top 10 goals scored by the Bianconeri players at the Mapei stadium.

With the Neroverdi being a relatively new side to Serie A, the list only included names from the last decade, the likes of Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Paul Pogba and Dybala.

However, our personal favorite is the cheeky backheel in courtesy of Fernando Llorente.